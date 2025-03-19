Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams Uttarakhand Over Corbett Tiger Reserve Mismanagement

The Supreme Court criticized the Uttarakhand government for slow actions against senior officials involved in illegal constructions at Corbett Tiger Reserve. The court demanded rapid conclusion of departmental proceedings and addressed eco-sensitive zone notifications for Rajaji and Jim Corbett National Parks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a scathing rebuke to the Uttarakhand government over its sluggish handling of senior officials alleged to be involved in illegal constructions within the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The court has insisted that these departmental proceedings be finalized within a three-month period.

Presided over by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, the court criticized the disparity in action, noting that junior-level officers faced swift consequences, while proceedings against senior officers were notably slower. The court instructed the state to expedite the process as investigations into illegal activities continued.

Apart from addressing official misconduct, the court tackled eco-sensitive zone issues pertaining to the Rajaji and Jim Corbett National Parks. The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change was urged to act swiftly on the revised proposal from Uttarakhand. The matter will be revisited in twelve weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

