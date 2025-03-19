Left Menu

Tragic Fair Incident: Ride Operator Arrested After Youth's Fatal Electrocution

A 19-year-old youth died from electrocution at a fair in Vasai city. The incident prompted the arrest of the ride operator. Allegedly, power leakage caused the accident. Police have filed an FIR, and a probe is underway. This incident highlights critical safety lapses at recreational events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:19 IST
Tragic Fair Incident: Ride Operator Arrested After Youth's Fatal Electrocution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at a fair in Vasai city, a 19-year-old youth died of electrocution after touching an iron railing. The mishap, caused by a power leakage, has led to the arrest of the ride operator, law enforcement officials revealed.

The victim, identified as Harsh Sena, suffered the fatal electric shock while observing the rides on Monday night, authorities reported. The local community, showing their anger over the lapse, ransacked the fairgrounds following the mishap.

Police have registered an FIR against the implicated parties under charges of negligence and criminal intent. Further investigation is ongoing to get to the bottom of the safety violation, as confirmed by Senior Police Inspector Sujitkumar Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025