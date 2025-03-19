Tragic Fair Incident: Ride Operator Arrested After Youth's Fatal Electrocution
A 19-year-old youth died from electrocution at a fair in Vasai city. The incident prompted the arrest of the ride operator. Allegedly, power leakage caused the accident. Police have filed an FIR, and a probe is underway. This incident highlights critical safety lapses at recreational events.
In a tragic incident at a fair in Vasai city, a 19-year-old youth died of electrocution after touching an iron railing. The mishap, caused by a power leakage, has led to the arrest of the ride operator, law enforcement officials revealed.
The victim, identified as Harsh Sena, suffered the fatal electric shock while observing the rides on Monday night, authorities reported. The local community, showing their anger over the lapse, ransacked the fairgrounds following the mishap.
Police have registered an FIR against the implicated parties under charges of negligence and criminal intent. Further investigation is ongoing to get to the bottom of the safety violation, as confirmed by Senior Police Inspector Sujitkumar Pawar.
