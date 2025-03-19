Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Ration Card Distribution

The Supreme Court has expressed concerns over the misuse of ration cards, terming them 'popularity cards' rather than tools to aid the genuinely impoverished. Justice Surya Kant highlighted worries about whether subsidies reach the people who actually need them, pointing out discrepancies in states' economic claims and poor subsidy distribution.

During a hearing on a case started amid the COVID-19 crisis to help migrant labourers, questions arose about states boasting economic growth while claiming high poverty during subsidy discussions. Advocate Prashant Bhushan noted that income disparities exacerbate these issues, leaving many impoverished individuals without necessary aid.

As the court prepares to address these concerns, it has directed the Centre to provide a status report on ration distribution. This issue sheds light on systemic challenges in delivering subsidies to intended recipients and the importance of accurate data in formulating aid policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)