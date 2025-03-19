Left Menu

Philippines Seeks to Expand 'Squad' Alliance, Counter China in Indo-Pacific

The Philippines aims to expand the Squad alliance, comprising Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the U.S., to include India and South Korea in response to Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. Escalating tensions with China in the South China Sea highlight the necessity for strengthened alliances and deterrence capabilities.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to strengthen regional security, the Philippines is pushing to expand the Squad alliance to include India and South Korea. The coalition, which currently includes Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, conducts joint maritime activities to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific.

General Romeo S. Brawner, the Philippines' Armed Forces chief, emphasized the importance of collaboration among these nations amidst rising tensions in the South China Sea, where China's extensive territorial claims face opposition from several Southeast Asian countries.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Brawner described the Squad as an informal military collaboration, focusing on intelligence sharing and joint operations. Discussions have been held to extend the alliance to India, with skepticism remaining regarding future South Korean involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

