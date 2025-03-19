Anand Teltumbde Seeks to Reclaim Passport for International Lectures

Anand Teltumbde, a prominent writer and activist currently embroiled in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking permission to travel abroad. His academic endeavors include delivering lectures in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom during April and May.

The court, comprising Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata, has instructed the National Investigation Agency, the prosecuting authority, to respond by April 2, when the hearing is scheduled. Teltumbde's petition highlights his invitations from noteworthy institutions such as the University of Amsterdam and Leiden University.

Teltumbde, on bail since November 18, 2022, emphasizes his standing as an authority on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dalit movements, and public policy in India. Despite the NIA's objections, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court's bail decision, leaving Teltumbde hopeful for the return of his passport to fulfill visa requirements.

