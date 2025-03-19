Left Menu

Anand Teltumbde Seeks to Reclaim Passport for International Lectures

Anand Teltumbde, implicated in the Elgar Parishad case, requests Bombay High Court's permission for an international academic tour in April and May. Despite being on bail, he seeks passport release to fulfill lecture invitations in the Netherlands and UK, emphasizing his expertise in Ambedkar studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:45 IST
Anand Teltumbde, a prominent writer and activist currently embroiled in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking permission to travel abroad. His academic endeavors include delivering lectures in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom during April and May.

The court, comprising Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata, has instructed the National Investigation Agency, the prosecuting authority, to respond by April 2, when the hearing is scheduled. Teltumbde's petition highlights his invitations from noteworthy institutions such as the University of Amsterdam and Leiden University.

Teltumbde, on bail since November 18, 2022, emphasizes his standing as an authority on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dalit movements, and public policy in India. Despite the NIA's objections, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court's bail decision, leaving Teltumbde hopeful for the return of his passport to fulfill visa requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

