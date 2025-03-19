Political Clash Erupts Over TASMAC Raids in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Minister V Senthil Balaji criticized recent raids on state-owned TASMAC for alleged irregularities, suggesting they were politically motivated attacks by those envious of the DMK government's achievements. Balaji condemned the actions as slanderous and claimed they aimed to hinder the government's initiatives and tarnish its image.
Tamil Nadu's Electricity and Prohibition Minister, V Senthil Balaji, has accused opponents of using raids as political weapons against the DMK government. Citing recent actions on state-owned TASMAC, he questioned the motivations behind the enforcement activities, highlighting a lack of transparency from agencies.
During a legislative debate, Balaji criticized BJP state chief K Annamalai, suggesting raids were orchestrated to undermine the DMK's economic achievements. He claimed these actions were timed to coincide with the budget release, aiming to disrupt its dissemination among the populace.
Balaji assured that despite political machinations, the DMK's progress in phasing out TASMAC outlets, evidenced by the closure of 603 shops, reflects their commitment to reform. He emphasized that attempts to tarnish the government's image would not succeed.
