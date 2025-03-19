Left Menu

Mysterious Mortar Shell Discovery Sparks Security Concerns in Samba

A live mortar shell was discovered by locals in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. Police secured the area and a bomb squad safely defused it. Investigations are ongoing to determine the shell's origin and reason for its location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:12 IST
An unexpected discovery in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday has put the local security forces on high alert. A live mortar shell was found in the fields of Sarore village, prompting immediate police intervention.

Upon receiving the information from vigilant locals, a police team swiftly arrived at the scene to secure the area around the potentially dangerous object. The situation was brought under control as a bomb disposal squad was deployed to expertly and carefully neutralize the threat.

Authorities state that the mortar shell appears aged, yet investigations are actively conducted to ascertain its origins and how it reached an agricultural area. Security agencies are thoroughly looking into the incident to ensure public safety.

