Mysterious Mortar Shell Discovery Sparks Security Concerns in Samba

An unexpected discovery in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday has put the local security forces on high alert. A live mortar shell was found in the fields of Sarore village, prompting immediate police intervention.

Upon receiving the information from vigilant locals, a police team swiftly arrived at the scene to secure the area around the potentially dangerous object. The situation was brought under control as a bomb disposal squad was deployed to expertly and carefully neutralize the threat.

Authorities state that the mortar shell appears aged, yet investigations are actively conducted to ascertain its origins and how it reached an agricultural area. Security agencies are thoroughly looking into the incident to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)