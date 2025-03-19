Left Menu

Protest and Detention: The Mahmoud Khalil Case

A U.S. judge moved Mahmoud Khalil's arrest case to New Jersey, contesting his detention legality over pro-Palestinian protests. Khalil, a Columbia student, claims retaliation for free speech. The case highlights tensions between protest rights and immigration policies under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:37 IST
Protest and Detention: The Mahmoud Khalil Case

A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied the Trump administration's attempt to dismiss Mahmoud Khalil's challenge regarding the legality of his arrest by immigration officers. Khalil, a Columbia University student, was detained following his participation in pro-Palestinian protests. However, his case was moved to New Jersey for jurisdictional reasons.

Judge Jesse Furman ruled that despite the transfer, earlier measures blocking Khalil's deportation remain intact unless overridden by a New Jersey court. Khalil, detained in Louisiana, faced arrest in retaliation for promoting Palestinian rights, breaching his First Amendment rights, according to his legal counsel. His arrest postdates Trump's pledge to deport non-citizens involved in protests against Israel.

The contentious case, marked by claims of retaliation and free speech infringements, also underscores allegations of conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism. Khalil's lawyers maintain he has no ties to Hamas and that his arrest utilized an uncommon provision of immigration law citing risks to U.S. foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025