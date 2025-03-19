Protest and Detention: The Mahmoud Khalil Case

A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied the Trump administration's attempt to dismiss Mahmoud Khalil's challenge regarding the legality of his arrest by immigration officers. Khalil, a Columbia University student, was detained following his participation in pro-Palestinian protests. However, his case was moved to New Jersey for jurisdictional reasons.

Judge Jesse Furman ruled that despite the transfer, earlier measures blocking Khalil's deportation remain intact unless overridden by a New Jersey court. Khalil, detained in Louisiana, faced arrest in retaliation for promoting Palestinian rights, breaching his First Amendment rights, according to his legal counsel. His arrest postdates Trump's pledge to deport non-citizens involved in protests against Israel.

The contentious case, marked by claims of retaliation and free speech infringements, also underscores allegations of conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism. Khalil's lawyers maintain he has no ties to Hamas and that his arrest utilized an uncommon provision of immigration law citing risks to U.S. foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)