Harrowing Case of Gang Rape in West Tripura

In a shocking incident, West Tripura police arrested a man on Wednesday accused of orchestrating the gang rape of his wife, an official disclosed. The accused, Subrata Dey, appeared before a local court, where authorities sought his remand for further questioning.

Dey, who resides with his wife at her family home in Jogendranagar, allegedly set up a drinking party for his friends on January 5 at Chowmuhani Bazar, falling under the Amtali police jurisdiction. Notably, his wife is reported to have a 75% intellectual disability.

Sub-inspector Mrinal Paul informed that after consuming alcohol, Dey and his friends allegedly assaulted and raped the woman in their intoxicated state, as per the FIR filed by the survivor's father on March 14. While Dey has been apprehended, five other named suspects remain at large. Efforts are ongoing to collect further details as the investigation progresses.

