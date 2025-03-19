Teachers Union Challenges Student Loan Policy: A Fight for Income-Driven Repayment Plans

The American Federation of Teachers has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education, challenging the department's recent halt of income-driven repayment plans for student loans. This move came after a court decision blocked a Biden-era plan designed to ease financial burdens on borrowers.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, argues that the Education Department overstepped by limiting borrowers' access to these repayment plans. The AFT contends that the department's action was unnecessary, as the court ruling did not prohibit the continuation of other income-driven repayment options.

The department has stated its commitment to aligning its programs with the court's decision while ensuring a revised application process is available shortly. Tensions rise as the lawsuit underscores broader debates on federal student loan policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)