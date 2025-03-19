Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Wall Collapse at Pakistani Seminary

A wall collapse at a religious seminary in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province led to the death of four children and injured six others. The incident was attributed to strong winds. Swift rescue efforts were undertaken, and authorities have been directed to provide relief to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:29 IST
A tragic wall collapse at a religious seminary in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the death of four children and injuries to six others, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded in Aka Khel, Mada Khel, where strong winds caused the dilapidated wall of the madrasa to fall, leading to the catastrophic event.

Rescue teams promptly transported the injured to Peshawar after administering first aid, while Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his condolences and urged the district administration to assist the affected families thoroughly.

