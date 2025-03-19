NIA Chargesheets Trio in Rajasthan Hotel Firing Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took a major step forward on Wednesday by filing charges against three individuals believed to be connected with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist. They are accused of involvement in a shooting incident outside a Rajasthan hotel last year.

According to the chargesheet submitted to the NIA special court in Jaipur, suspects Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu, and Vijay alias Kale conspired with other accused individuals to orchestrate an attack on Hotel Highway King in Neemrana in December 2024.

Investigations revealed that the trio were in contact with Arsh Dala, a Canada-based terrorist, and other accused, including Dinesh Gandhi and Sorav Kataria, aiming to execute the firing. Shooters Narender alias Lally and Puneet were assigned to carry out the attack, according to NIA's statement.

