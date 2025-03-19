Outrage in Karnataka: Woman Publicly Assaulted Over Theft Allegation
Four individuals have been arrested in Karnataka for publicly assaulting a woman accused of stealing fish. Videos of the incident went viral, prompting outrage. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned it as inhumane. Authorities confirm a legal inquiry is ongoing and ensure strict action against the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Karnataka, four people have been arrested for allegedly tying a woman to a tree and assaulting her over accusations of fish theft, according to police reports released Wednesday.
The event, dating back to March 18, gained widespread attention after videos of the horrendous act surfaced on social media. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his distress over the brutality, labeling the act as 'inhumane'.
Authorities are analyzing the footage to identify additional suspects. Udupi's police have confirmed a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and officials promise rigorous action. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for a civilized response under the legal system, warning of dire consequences for vigilante actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
