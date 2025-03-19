Audit Unveils Mismanaged Millions in Hungary's Central Bank Real Estate Ventures

An investigation by the State Audit Office of Hungary has revealed major deficiencies in the oversight of real estate projects undertaken by the National Bank of Hungary. These investments, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, have been labeled 'wasteful' due to insufficient controls noted during the tenure of former governor Gyorgy Matolcsy.

Matolcsy, previously aligning with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has grown critical post the 2022 elections. He defended the bank's legality in activities through a letter, yet failed to comment publicly on the audit's insights that highlighted severe issues with financial management expectations for public funds.

The audit uncovered a nearly doubled budget in the headquarters renovation project, despite a reduced capacity for employees. It criticized the bank's conduct, such as outsourcing costs and bypassing overseers, which inflated losses from 2021-2023 amid rising construction expenses.

