Strikes Intensify in Houthi Stronghold Amid Regional Tensions
Airstrikes targeted a Houthi stronghold near the Sanaa airport, heightening tensions in the Yemeni capital. These strikes followed U.S. military actions in Houthi-controlled zones of Yemen, as the Iran-aligned group resumed Red Sea shipping attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:21 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
On Wednesday, airstrikes hit a Houthi stronghold in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, according to reports from three local residents.
The strikes targeted a neighborhood near the capital's airport, escalating the conflict in the region.
This military action follows a series of U.S. strikes across Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, as the Iran-aligned group announced a resumption of Red Sea shipping attacks to support Palestinians in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement