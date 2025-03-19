Strikes Intensify in Houthi Stronghold Amid Regional Tensions

On Wednesday, airstrikes hit a Houthi stronghold in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, according to reports from three local residents.

The strikes targeted a neighborhood near the capital's airport, escalating the conflict in the region.

This military action follows a series of U.S. strikes across Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, as the Iran-aligned group announced a resumption of Red Sea shipping attacks to support Palestinians in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)