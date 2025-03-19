Love, Betrayal, and Murder: A Gruesome Tale of Deceit in Meerut
In Meerut, a chilling murder plot unravels as Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla are charged with killing her husband, Saurabh Rajput. The couple meticulously planned the murder, driven by a rekindled affair and fueled by drugs, leading to a gruesome end concealed in a cement-filled drum.
Updated: 19-03-2025 22:23 IST
A chilling crime story has emerged from Meerut, as Muskan Rastogi, 27, and her lover Sahil Shukla, 25, are arrested for the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput.
Saurabh, a former Merchant Navy officer, was found dismembered and encased in cement. The murder was meticulously planned by Muskan and Sahil, whose affair intensified while Saurabh worked abroad.
The gruesome crime shocked the community, with Muskan's parents expressing disbelief at their daughter's actions and calling for the death penalty for the accused.
