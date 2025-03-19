Love, Betrayal, and Murder: A Gruesome Tale of Deceit in Meerut

A chilling crime story has emerged from Meerut, as Muskan Rastogi, 27, and her lover Sahil Shukla, 25, are arrested for the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput.

Saurabh, a former Merchant Navy officer, was found dismembered and encased in cement. The murder was meticulously planned by Muskan and Sahil, whose affair intensified while Saurabh worked abroad.

The gruesome crime shocked the community, with Muskan's parents expressing disbelief at their daughter's actions and calling for the death penalty for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)