Controversy Surrounds Telangana's 'People's Budget'

Telangana's 'people's budget,' presented by the Congress government, is heavily criticized by opposition parties BJP and BRS for alleged misleading figures. They claim the budget focuses on political gains rather than public welfare, accusing the government of failing promises and projecting inflated revenue estimates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:44 IST
The Telangana budget for fiscal 2025-26, dubbed the 'people's budget' by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has sparked controversy. Opposition parties, including the BJP and BRS, have slammed the government for allegedly deceiving the public with misleading figures.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presented the budget outlining a total of Rs 3.05 lakh crore, with over Rs 56,000 crore allocated for the implementation of six poll guarantees. However, BJP President G Kishan Reddy criticized the government for failing to understand the state's revenue dynamics.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao further condemned the budget as a betrayal, claiming it neglected the welfare of the poor, women, farmers, and the elderly. Amid criticisms, the government defends its allocation as a commitment to democratic values and development.

