Forging a New Path: India and Mongolia's Evolving Partnership
India and Mongolia aim to forge a new vision for their bilateral ties, emphasizing trust, cultural connections, and strategic partnerships. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the need for continued collaboration, noting past achievements and the significance of both countries' modern and historic ties.
India and Mongolia are set to explore fresh avenues of collaboration, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He stated that this move will leave a lasting impression on their future diplomatic trajectory.
Speaking at an event commemorating 70 years of India-Mongolia ties, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of mutual trust in bilateral relations. 'We cannot rest on past laurels; it is crucial to craft a vision for the future,' he remarked.
The minister also underscored the historical and cultural links between the two nations, pointing out that India's relationship with Mongolia serves as a unique model for South-South cooperation. He highlighted the 2015 visit of Prime Minister Modi to Mongolia as a pivotal moment for their ties.
