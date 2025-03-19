Forging a New Path: India and Mongolia's Evolving Partnership

India and Mongolia are set to explore fresh avenues of collaboration, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He stated that this move will leave a lasting impression on their future diplomatic trajectory.

Speaking at an event commemorating 70 years of India-Mongolia ties, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of mutual trust in bilateral relations. 'We cannot rest on past laurels; it is crucial to craft a vision for the future,' he remarked.

The minister also underscored the historical and cultural links between the two nations, pointing out that India's relationship with Mongolia serves as a unique model for South-South cooperation. He highlighted the 2015 visit of Prime Minister Modi to Mongolia as a pivotal moment for their ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)