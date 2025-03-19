Left Menu

Nagpur Violence: 69 Arrested as Police Gain Ground

In response to recent violence in Nagpur, authorities have arrested 69 people, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, emphasized strict actions against perpetrators to reinforce law enforcement's authority. The violence erupted following rumors involving religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:53 IST
Nagpur Violence: 69 Arrested as Police Gain Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of violent incidents in Nagpur, law enforcement has apprehended 69 individuals, according to officials. Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, declared on Wednesday evening that the assaults on police officers would be met with unwavering severity.

Minister Kadam emphasized that those responsible for the unrest would face stringent consequences and the resilience of the law would be firmly established. Initially, 54 arrests were reported, but a senior official later confirmed the figure had risen to 69, among them eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad members.

Kadam asserted that such audacious acts against police will not go unpunished, and assured that the police force's morale would remain intact. Authorities continue to pursue the masterminds of the violence and have issued warnings about spreading false information via social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025