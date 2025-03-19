Nagpur Violence: 69 Arrested as Police Gain Ground
In response to recent violence in Nagpur, authorities have arrested 69 people, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, emphasized strict actions against perpetrators to reinforce law enforcement's authority. The violence erupted following rumors involving religious sentiments.
In the wake of violent incidents in Nagpur, law enforcement has apprehended 69 individuals, according to officials. Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, declared on Wednesday evening that the assaults on police officers would be met with unwavering severity.
Minister Kadam emphasized that those responsible for the unrest would face stringent consequences and the resilience of the law would be firmly established. Initially, 54 arrests were reported, but a senior official later confirmed the figure had risen to 69, among them eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad members.
Kadam asserted that such audacious acts against police will not go unpunished, and assured that the police force's morale would remain intact. Authorities continue to pursue the masterminds of the violence and have issued warnings about spreading false information via social media platforms.
