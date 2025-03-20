Left Menu

Controversial Takeover: Musk's DOGE Occupies U.S. Institute of Peace

A U.S. federal judge has temporarily allowed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to take control of the U.S. Institute of Peace. This follows allegations of a forceful takeover and the expulsion of USIP staff with police assistance. The legal battle continues over the institute's status and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 03:59 IST
In a surprising turn of events, tech billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been permitted to continue its occupation of the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP). This emergency ruling by a federal judge follows DOGE's controversial entry, facilitated by police, into the USIP headquarters earlier this week.

The aggressive takeover has sparked legal challenges from USIP, accusing DOGE of 'literal trespass and takeover by force.' U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell expressed concerns over the forced entry and treatment of USIP staff, although she has not halted DOGE's actions pending another hearing. This highlights tensions within government structures and the executive push to streamline federal agencies.

The White House has defended its actions, stating that President Trump is exercising his authority, as criticism mounts over the unorthodox use of police force and the impact on USIP's mission. With the institution's future in limbo, stakeholders await further legal clarifications on its governance and strategic role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

