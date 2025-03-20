Controversial Takeover: Musk's DOGE Occupies U.S. Institute of Peace

In a surprising turn of events, tech billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been permitted to continue its occupation of the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP). This emergency ruling by a federal judge follows DOGE's controversial entry, facilitated by police, into the USIP headquarters earlier this week.

The aggressive takeover has sparked legal challenges from USIP, accusing DOGE of 'literal trespass and takeover by force.' U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell expressed concerns over the forced entry and treatment of USIP staff, although she has not halted DOGE's actions pending another hearing. This highlights tensions within government structures and the executive push to streamline federal agencies.

The White House has defended its actions, stating that President Trump is exercising his authority, as criticism mounts over the unorthodox use of police force and the impact on USIP's mission. With the institution's future in limbo, stakeholders await further legal clarifications on its governance and strategic role.

