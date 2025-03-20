Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Manipur's Churachandpur Amid Ethnic Clashes

Manipur's Churachandpur district remains tense following ethnic clashes between Hmar and Zomi communities. One person was killed, and several were injured. Schools and shops are closed as peace efforts are underway. Security personnel are conducting flag marches to prevent further violence, while peace committees work to restore harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:11 IST
In Manipur's Churachandpur district, a tense calm persists as the community grapples with the aftermath of ethnic clashes between the Hmar and Zomi tribes. Violence earlier this week resulted in one fatality and several injuries, leading to the enforcement of a curfew.

The violence was sparked by an attack on Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar, escalating tensions and prompting increased security measures, including nighttime flag marches by security personnel. Efforts by church leaders and civil society to promote peace are ongoing.

In a bid for reconciliation, local leaders and tribal organizations have issued appeals for peace, forming a joint peace committee to prevent future conflicts. Meanwhile, the broader region remains unsettled, with Manipur under President's rule since February following widespread violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

