Tensions Rise in Manipur's Churachandpur Amid Ethnic Clashes

In Manipur's Churachandpur district, a tense calm persists as the community grapples with the aftermath of ethnic clashes between the Hmar and Zomi tribes. Violence earlier this week resulted in one fatality and several injuries, leading to the enforcement of a curfew.

The violence was sparked by an attack on Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar, escalating tensions and prompting increased security measures, including nighttime flag marches by security personnel. Efforts by church leaders and civil society to promote peace are ongoing.

In a bid for reconciliation, local leaders and tribal organizations have issued appeals for peace, forming a joint peace committee to prevent future conflicts. Meanwhile, the broader region remains unsettled, with Manipur under President's rule since February following widespread violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)