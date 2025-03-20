Mediators Push for Ceasefire Amid Renewed Gaza Conflict
Hamas is engaged in ongoing talks with mediators to cease the recent Israeli offensive on Gaza. The group is urging Israel to honor the ceasefire agreement originally signed in January. Renewed hostilities have highlighted the importance of adherence to peace deals for regional stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:03 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Mediators are actively working to negotiate an end to the renewed offensive by Israel on Gaza, according to statements from Hamas on Thursday. The discussions aim to encourage Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement established in January.
Hamas reaffirmed its dedication to this agreement amidst the ongoing conflict, which reignited just two days ago. These developments underscore the challenges in maintaining lasting peace in the region.
The situation emphasizes the necessity for sustained dialogue and commitment to previous treaties to prevent further escalation and ensure regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy's Letter Sparks Hope for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Trump Unveils Ukraine Peace Talks: Zelenskyy's Proposal and Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts
Ukraine's Decree: The Roadblock to Peace Talks with Putin
Germany's Chancellor Highlights U.S. Role in Ukraine Peace Talks
Ukrainian Decree Blocks Peace Talks with Putin Amid Ongoing Conflict