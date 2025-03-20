Mediators Push for Ceasefire Amid Renewed Gaza Conflict

Mediators are actively working to negotiate an end to the renewed offensive by Israel on Gaza, according to statements from Hamas on Thursday. The discussions aim to encourage Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement established in January.

Hamas reaffirmed its dedication to this agreement amidst the ongoing conflict, which reignited just two days ago. These developments underscore the challenges in maintaining lasting peace in the region.

The situation emphasizes the necessity for sustained dialogue and commitment to previous treaties to prevent further escalation and ensure regional stability.

