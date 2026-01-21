Left Menu

Trump to Meet Zelenskiy for Peace Talks in Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Davos, Switzerland. The discussion aims to address ongoing conflicts involving Ukraine and Russia, as Trump also engages with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders expressed interest in resolving the nearly four-year-old war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:05 IST
Trump to Meet Zelenskiy for Peace Talks in Davos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a bid to resolve long-standing tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The meeting is set to take place in Davos, Switzerland.

The primary focus of the encounter is to discuss the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which has been persistent for nearly four years.

President Trump also conveyed that Russian President Vladimir Putin shares an interest in ending the dispute, indicating potential steps toward peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026