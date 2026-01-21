Trump to Meet Zelenskiy for Peace Talks in Davos
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Davos, Switzerland. The discussion aims to address ongoing conflicts involving Ukraine and Russia, as Trump also engages with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders expressed interest in resolving the nearly four-year-old war.
In a bid to resolve long-standing tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The meeting is set to take place in Davos, Switzerland.
The primary focus of the encounter is to discuss the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which has been persistent for nearly four years.
President Trump also conveyed that Russian President Vladimir Putin shares an interest in ending the dispute, indicating potential steps toward peace in the region.
