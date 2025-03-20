Uttarakhand Waqf Board to Distribute 'Modi-Dhami' Eid Kits

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has unveiled its decision to distribute free 'Modi-Dhami' food kits to underprivileged Muslims across the state during Eid, chairman Shadab Shams revealed on Thursday.

These kits include essentials like milk, rice, sugar, vermicelli, and dry fruits. In a first-ever online meeting led by Shams, the board also decided to offer free clothing for children and to establish a temporary state level Waqf Tribunal to resolve encroachment issues.

The board also committed to revising rent policies on commercially used Waqf properties, setting it at market or circle rates, with a crackdown planned on illegal occupants post-Eid.

