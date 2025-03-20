Tension Escalates: Protests Against Netanyahu's Leadership Grow
Protests have erupted in Israel against Prime Minister Netanyahu's dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and the renewed Gaza conflict. Demonstrators express concerns about rising authoritarianism and government actions perceived as undermining democracy, highlighting the country's growing internal divisions since Netanyahu's right-wing coalition took power in 2022.
- Country:
- Israel
Clashes erupted in Israel as police deployed water cannons and made arrests during protests against Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to dismiss domestic intelligence head Ronen Bar. The demonstrations, which have persisted for three days, have united those opposing the move with critics of Gaza conflict developments.
Rinat Hadashi, a protester in Jerusalem, voiced worries that Israel risks descending into dictatorship, citing neglect of hostages and essential national issues. Tensions peaked as demonstrators tried to breach security at Netanyahu's residence, with more protests planned across Tel Aviv.
The internal conflict underscores the divisions fueled by Netanyahu's return to power at the helm of a right-wing coalition. The protests recall earlier dissent against government judicial reforms perceived as threatening democracy while reflecting opposition to handling of recent Hamas-related hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-US holds secret talks with Hamas on Gaza hostages, source says
UPDATE 4-US holds secret talks with Hamas on Gaza hostages, sources say
UPDATE 3-US holds secret talks with Hamas on Gaza hostages, sources say
UPDATE 2-US holds secret talks with Hamas on Gaza hostages, source says
Trump issues what he calls a 'last warning' to Hamas to release all remaining hostages held in Gaza, reports AP.