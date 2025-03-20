Tension Escalates: Protests Against Netanyahu's Leadership Grow

Clashes erupted in Israel as police deployed water cannons and made arrests during protests against Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to dismiss domestic intelligence head Ronen Bar. The demonstrations, which have persisted for three days, have united those opposing the move with critics of Gaza conflict developments.

Rinat Hadashi, a protester in Jerusalem, voiced worries that Israel risks descending into dictatorship, citing neglect of hostages and essential national issues. Tensions peaked as demonstrators tried to breach security at Netanyahu's residence, with more protests planned across Tel Aviv.

The internal conflict underscores the divisions fueled by Netanyahu's return to power at the helm of a right-wing coalition. The protests recall earlier dissent against government judicial reforms perceived as threatening democracy while reflecting opposition to handling of recent Hamas-related hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)