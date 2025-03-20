Empowering Pensioners: DoPPW Conducts Pensioners’ and Bankers’ Awareness Programs in Jaipur

In a significant initiative aimed at enhancing awareness and improving the welfare of pensioners, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) organized the Pensioners’ Awareness Program at Jaipur on March 18, 2025. The program was held in collaboration with the Central Government Pensioners Welfare Association, Jaipur and was dedicated to sensitizing pensioners about the various initiatives and schemes introduced by the government for their welfare.

The event was attended by a large number of pensioners, government officials, and representatives from various pension-related organizations. Discussions during the session centered on various key aspects, including:

Bhavishya – The online tracking system for pension sanction and payment.

Integrated Pensioners’ Portal – A one-stop solution for pension-related services.

CPENGRAMS – The Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System.

Pension Adalat – A platform to resolve long-pending pension grievances.

DoPPW Call Center (1-800-11-1960) – Helpline services for pensioners.

Anubhav & Anubhav Awardees Speak Webinar Series – Initiatives to document the experiences of retired employees.

Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign – Facilitating ease in submitting life certificates.

Face Authentication Technology – A new method for seamless verification of pensioners.

Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) & Health Care Issues – Addressing healthcare facilities and concerns of pensioners.

Pension Policy Updates and Amendments – Providing crucial insights on the latest reforms and changes in pension policies.

The core focus of the program was to ensure that pensioners are digitally empowered and well-informed about the grievance redressal mechanisms available to them. The quality redressal of pensioners’ grievances was emphasized, ensuring that senior citizens received timely resolutions for their concerns.

8th Bankers’ Awareness Program: Strengthening Pension Disbursement Systems

Alongside the Pensioners’ Awareness Program, the 8th Bankers’ Awareness Program was also conducted in Jaipur on the same day. This session witnessed the participation of officers from Punjab National Bank’s Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPCs), who handle pension-related transactions and services for retirees.

The primary agenda of the Bankers’ Awareness Program revolved around:

Enhancing Coordination Between Banks and DoPPW – Ensuring smoother pension disbursements.

Pensioner Grievance Redressal – Addressing issues faced by pensioners in accessing their funds.

Implementation of Digital Life Certificate Campaign – Promoting awareness and ease of submission.

Adoption of Face Authentication Technology – Facilitating seamless identity verification of pensioners for authentication purposes.

Improving Service Standards in Banks – Training bank officials on best practices in handling pension transactions.

This workshop marked the eighth in a series of awareness programs specifically designed for Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPCs) and field functionaries responsible for pension disbursements. By engaging directly with banking officials, the DoPPW aims to foster greater efficiency in pension-related services and ensure that pensioners receive their rightful entitlements without unnecessary delays.

Collaboration and Participation

The awareness programs witnessed active participation from senior officials of the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, Punjab National Bank, and representatives from the Central Government Pensioners Welfare Association. The discussions were highly interactive, with pensioners and bankers voicing their concerns, sharing experiences, and seeking clarifications on various policies.

Future Initiatives and Way Forward

The DoPPW has been steadfast in its commitment to digital empowerment and seamless pensioner services. Moving forward, the department aims to:

Expand the reach of awareness programs to more cities, ensuring every pensioner has access to crucial information.

Enhance digital literacy among pensioners, making online services more accessible.

Strengthen the grievance redressal mechanisms, ensuring faster resolutions.

Encourage banks to adopt innovative technologies for a hassle-free pension disbursement process.

Enhance CGHS facilities and improve access to quality healthcare for pensioners.

The Pensioners’ and Bankers’ Awareness Programs in Jaipur served as a significant platform for dialogue, ensuring that pensioners and service providers are well-equipped with knowledge and tools to navigate the pension system efficiently. By embracing technological advancements and strengthening collaboration between government bodies and financial institutions, DoPPW continues to prioritize the welfare of pensioners across the country.