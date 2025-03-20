Turmoil in Odisha Assembly: Whistles, Protests, and Media Restrictions

The Odisha Assembly descended into disorder as opposition Congress members blew whistles in protest of increasing crimes against women since the BJP assumed power last year. This protest was met with further unrest from BJD members who called for the removal of restrictions on media activity during the Question Hour.

Following an obituary tribute to former MLA Debaraj Seth, who passed away at 84, Congress legislators, adorned in black badges, disrupted proceedings with placards and chants. They demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi concerning the alleged rise in crimes against women and advocated for a House Committee investigation into recent incidents.

The House experienced multiple adjournments due to ongoing commotion, with Congress members staging a walkout over discussions on hostel conditions. Meanwhile, BJD MLAs protested media restrictions, claiming an infringement on press freedom. The session was marked by accusations against the BJP government of undemocratic behavior, further intensifying the political turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)