Corruption Crackdown: High-profile Suspension in UP's Investment Promotion Case

A senior IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek Prakash, has been suspended due to allegations of corruption in project approvals. An alleged middleman, Nikant Jain, was arrested for demanding a commission. The state upholds a zero-tolerance corruption policy and reassured that genuine investment projects will not face delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:31 IST
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken firm action against alleged corruption within its ranks, suspending senior IAS officer Abhishek Prakash over claims of irregularities in approving projects. Prakash, the Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP, is accused of contravening conduct rules.

The controversy erupted following a complaint from an investor in the solar industry who reported that Nikant Jain, a purported middleman, solicited a bribe to expedite project approvals. Jain has since been arrested by authorities, who are digging deeper into his past financial crimes.

Uttar Pradesh officials expressed their commitment to a corruption-free economic atmosphere, assuring stakeholders that legitimate projects will encounter no bureaucratic obstruction. The state's zero-tolerance policy against corruption aims to protect and encourage future investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

