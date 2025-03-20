Tragedy Strikes: Leopard Attack Near Jawai Dam Claims Young Man's Life

A young man met a tragic end in a leopard attack near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan's Pali district on Thursday evening. The incident unfolded in a forested area within the Sumerpur police station limits, officials confirmed.

The leopard attacked the unsuspecting victim from behind, grabbing him by the neck and attempting to drag him toward a cave. The victim's father, who was present, raised an alarm that caused the leopard to flee, leaving the young man critically injured. Emergency services rushed him to Sumerpur Hospital, but tragically, he succumbed to his injuries within minutes of receiving treatment.

Subsequent to the attack, forest officials trapped the leopard near the scene, confirming it as the perpetrator. Meanwhile, the victim's body was transferred to the Sumerpur Hospital mortuary, with family members demanding justice and compensation. The incident remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)