Allegations Against YSRCP: Transformer Monopoly and Inaction

During a recent Assembly session, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar leveled accusations against the former YSRCP government. He claimed that during its tenure, the regime procured 90 percent of transformers from one company and entirely neglected to replace electric poles.

Minister Kumar emphasized that the necessary repair work only began once the TDP-led government assumed power. Additionally, he announced the current administration's initiative to support MSMEs through tenders aimed at purchasing 10,000 transformers.

The Assembly also discussed Scheduled Castes sub-categorization, with the Chief Minister revealing plans to base this on the 2026 district-wise census. The session concluded with Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu adjourning the House sine die.

(With inputs from agencies.)