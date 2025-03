EU Leaders Deliberate on Military Support for Ukraine Amid Internal Divisions

The European Union leaders maintain a firm stance on supporting Ukraine, yet remain undecided on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's request for a substantial artillery funding package.

While optimism breeds commitment to Ukraine, territorial differences among EU leaders underline the diverse geopolitical challenges that each member state faces.

With the threat of Russian aggression looming, European leaders deliberate heightened defence spending amid internal divisions over funding methods and priorities.

