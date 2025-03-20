Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Gaza and Israel on the Brink

Overnight Israeli strikes led to the death of at least 85 Palestinians in Gaza. In retaliation, Hamas fired rockets at Israel, marking renewed tensions since the ceasefire ended. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and destruction in Gaza, significantly affecting civilians, predominantly women and children.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:39 IST
Tensions have once again erupted across the Gaza Strip as Israeli strikes overnight resulted in the death of at least 85 Palestinians, according to local health officials. The renewed violence follows the collapse of a ceasefire, with both sides accusing each other of escalating hostilities.

Amidst the chaos, Hamas retaliated by launching three rockets into Israel, though no casualties were reported. The Israeli military imposed further restrictions in Gaza, ordering evacuations and resuming blockades, indicating a harsh response to the ongoing rocket fire.

The conflict has left over 400 Palestinians dead since Tuesday, many of whom were women and children. Despite international mediation attempts, tensions remain high, with both sides facing pressure to address the hostage situation and ongoing military actions.

