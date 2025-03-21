Left Menu

Violence Erupts Again: Gaza's Call for Peace Amid Renewed Conflict

The ceasefire between Israel and Gaza has collapsed, leading to renewed violence and airstrikes that have killed 91 Palestinians. Israel conducted ground operations, prompting Hamas to fire rockets. The conflict persists with calls for peace, amid increased casualties and diplomatic efforts failing to extend the ceasefire.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 91 Palestinians were killed as airstrikes resumed and ground operations took place in Gaza on Thursday, according to the enclave's health ministry. This marks an end to the two-month ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Israeli forces intensified their operations by dropping leaflets ordering evacuations in multiple neighborhoods and launching ground operations near the Egyptian border. Hamas, initially passive during this assault's onset, began retaliating with rocket fire.

Efforts to negotiate an extension of the truce have yet to succeed, and with Israel's public support dwindling, the situation remains tense. Meanwhile, casualties increase as calls for diplomacy continue to go unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

