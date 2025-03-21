Israel's Gaza Conflict: The Battle for Legitimacy and Military Strain

Israel has intensified its military assault on Gaza, stating that the campaign is "just the beginning" as forces unleash airstrikes and ground operations against Hamas militants. However, ongoing operations are facing challenges, including declining public support and the fatigue of military reservists, according to officials and analysts.

Mandatory service in Israel, a nation dependent on reservists during crises, is now mired in reluctance after extended deployments in Gaza. As Prime Minister Netanyahu resumes bombardments, protests rise, accusing the government of risking lives for political gain, despite his stance to retrieve remaining hostages.

Demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem underscore the importance of internal legitimacy in democratic warfare. Opinion polls indicate a public preference for negotiations to end conflict and secure hostage exchanges. Military officials suggest a gradual fighting resumption, signaling openness to truce-driven negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)