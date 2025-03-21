Israel's Gaza Conflict: The Battle for Legitimacy and Military Strain
Israel's renewed military operations in Gaza against Hamas face internal challenges, with waning public support and exhausted reservists. The conflict raises questions about its political motives and legitimacy. While military leaders are ready for continued action, there's a growing call for negotiations and a permanent end to the fighting.
Israel has intensified its military assault on Gaza, stating that the campaign is "just the beginning" as forces unleash airstrikes and ground operations against Hamas militants. However, ongoing operations are facing challenges, including declining public support and the fatigue of military reservists, according to officials and analysts.
Mandatory service in Israel, a nation dependent on reservists during crises, is now mired in reluctance after extended deployments in Gaza. As Prime Minister Netanyahu resumes bombardments, protests rise, accusing the government of risking lives for political gain, despite his stance to retrieve remaining hostages.
Demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem underscore the importance of internal legitimacy in democratic warfare. Opinion polls indicate a public preference for negotiations to end conflict and secure hostage exchanges. Military officials suggest a gradual fighting resumption, signaling openness to truce-driven negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- Hamas
- Netanyahu
- reservists
- hostages
- ceasefire
- military operations
- public support
- conflict
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages
Hamas brushes off Trump's threat, says it will only free hostages in return for lasting truce
UPDATE 2-Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
UPDATE 5-Hamas says Trump's threats spur Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
FBI committed to bringing home American hostages held in foreign countries, director says