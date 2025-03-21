Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Data Access to Protect Social Security Privacy

A federal judge blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from accessing Social Security records, citing privacy concerns. U.S. District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander ruled that the effort lacked concrete evidence of fraud, referring to it as a 'fishing expedition.' The White House has not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 01:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive ruling, a federal judge has halted the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, from accessing Social Security records. This move aims to safeguard the privacy of millions of Americans.

U.S. District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander described the department's efforts as a 'fishing expedition,' launched under President Donald Trump, in search of nonexistent fraud without substantial evidence.

The judge emphasized that the Social Security Administration may have violated privacy laws by granting unfettered access to personal data. As of now, the White House has not responded to queries regarding the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

