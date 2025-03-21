U.S. Approves $100 Million Precision Weapon Sale to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has given the green light to a significant armament deal with Saudi Arabia, marking the first sale of advanced precision kill weapon systems to the nation. The Pentagon announced on Thursday that the estimated cost of the transaction is set at $100 million.

This potential deal aligns with current U.S. military actions against Houthi forces in Yemen, where the conflict erupted in 2014. The Saudi-led coalition intervened to counter the influence of Shi'ite Iran, supporting the Saudi-backed government. Though a ceasefire in 2022 eased the situation, the war severely impacted Yemen, resulting in numerous casualties and widespread hunger.

The Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) is a laser-guided rocket deemed effective against low-cost aerial threats, such as drones, which have disturbed Red Sea shipping routes. While the State Department's approval represents a crucial step, it does not confirm contract finalization, and BAE Systems is designated as the principal contractor.

(With inputs from agencies.)