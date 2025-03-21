Left Menu

Federal Court Halts Deportation of Georgetown Scholar

A federal judge has halted the deportation of Georgetown University scholar Badar Khan Suri, detained by immigration officials under accusations related to his wife's Palestinian identity and purported political views. His detention highlights broader political tensions and raises concerns about free speech and due process.

A federal judge recently intervened to prevent the deportation of Georgetown University postdoctoral scholar Badar Khan Suri. The intervention came amidst claims of unlawful detention linked to his wife's Palestinian heritage and constitutionally protected speeches.

US District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles ordered that Suri must not be removed from the United States until further court orders. Arrested outside his Virginia home, Suri was informed by Homeland Security agents that his visa had been revoked, allegedly due to political reasons.

The case has sparked a debate on freedom of speech and due process, drawing condemnation from democratic lawmakers and academic institutions who fear an erosion of civil rights under the Trump administration's policies on immigration and political dissent.

