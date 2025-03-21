Federal Court Halts Deportation of Georgetown Scholar

A federal judge recently intervened to prevent the deportation of Georgetown University postdoctoral scholar Badar Khan Suri. The intervention came amidst claims of unlawful detention linked to his wife's Palestinian heritage and constitutionally protected speeches.

US District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles ordered that Suri must not be removed from the United States until further court orders. Arrested outside his Virginia home, Suri was informed by Homeland Security agents that his visa had been revoked, allegedly due to political reasons.

The case has sparked a debate on freedom of speech and due process, drawing condemnation from democratic lawmakers and academic institutions who fear an erosion of civil rights under the Trump administration's policies on immigration and political dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)