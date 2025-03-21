Left Menu

Paris Summit: European Leaders Unite for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an upcoming meeting with European leaders, including Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to discuss defense strategies for Ukraine. The summit will focus on accelerating military support, plans for a ceasefire, and strategies to strengthen the Ukrainian military.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will host a crucial summit next Thursday in Paris, bringing together European leaders, including Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The meeting aims to discuss immediate military support for Ukraine.

Macron emphasized the importance of accelerating military aid and exploring potential strategies for achieving a ceasefire with Russia. The leaders will also dive into developing long-term plans to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities.

Additionally, the summit could address the deployment of troops in Ukraine as part of strengthening the country's defense mechanism after establishing a peace agreement.

