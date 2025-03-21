Paris Summit: European Leaders Unite for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will host a crucial summit next Thursday in Paris, bringing together European leaders, including Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The meeting aims to discuss immediate military support for Ukraine.

Macron emphasized the importance of accelerating military aid and exploring potential strategies for achieving a ceasefire with Russia. The leaders will also dive into developing long-term plans to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities.

Additionally, the summit could address the deployment of troops in Ukraine as part of strengthening the country's defense mechanism after establishing a peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)