Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

A federal judge halted the sharing of Social Security Administration data with Elon Musk's team amid privacy law violations. The court's decision prevents the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing personal information as part of its fraud investigation, citing major privacy breaches.

Updated: 21-03-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 05:37 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has ruled against the Social Security Administration (SSA) sharing data with an entity linked to tech mogul Elon Musk. The ruling follows allegations of privacy violations concerning millions of Americans' sensitive information.

Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander raised concerns over the SSA's decision to grant extensive data access to Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. The court decision emphasizes the need for lawful procedures even when pursuing fraud prevention objectives.

This decision is part of a broader scrutiny of government data-sharing practices, shining a spotlight on privacy and the appropriate use of citizens' information.

