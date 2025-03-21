Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has ruled against the Social Security Administration (SSA) sharing data with an entity linked to tech mogul Elon Musk. The ruling follows allegations of privacy violations concerning millions of Americans' sensitive information.

Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander raised concerns over the SSA's decision to grant extensive data access to Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. The court decision emphasizes the need for lawful procedures even when pursuing fraud prevention objectives.

This decision is part of a broader scrutiny of government data-sharing practices, shining a spotlight on privacy and the appropriate use of citizens' information.

(With inputs from agencies.)