Federal Judge Halts Trump's Deportation of Indian Scholar Tied to Pro-Palestinian Views
A U.S. federal judge has temporarily halted the deportation of Badar Khan Suri, an Indian student accused by the Department of Homeland Security of spreading Hamas propaganda. Suri is a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University and has been detained amid Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters, sparking civil rights concerns.
In a significant judicial ruling, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University student, from the United States. The decision challenges the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to expel individuals deemed to have engaged in activities harming U.S. foreign policy.
Suri, an Indian national and postdoctoral fellow, was arrested on allegations of promoting Hamas propaganda. His lawyer argues that Suri is facing punitive detention due to his pro-Palestinian views and his wife's Palestinian origin. The Department of Homeland Security has not provided a response to the court order.
This case forms part of a broader campaign by President Trump targeting pro-Palestinian activists, amid criticisms from civil rights groups accusing the administration of misusing powers to silence dissent. Suri continues to await further legal proceedings while being held in an Alexandria, Louisiana detention facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
