Turning Tides: Sudanese Army Seizes Presidential Palace Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Sudanese army has gained control over the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, marking a significant turn in its ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This conflict, ongoing for two years, has led to de facto partition with RSF controlling the west. Many locals see this as a positive development.

Updated: 21-03-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:00 IST
The Sudanese army announced its full control of the Presidential Palace in downtown Khartoum, a pivotal win amid a prolonged conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The victory highlights the army's recent advances in a two-year battle that risks dividing the country.

As the army consolidates its position in central Khartoum, the RSF strengthens its grip in the west, establishing de facto lines of division. Though the RSF is forming a parallel government, international recognition remains elusive. Army reports indicate control over additional central ministerial and strategic buildings, with RSF forces retreating nearby.

In April 2023, the RSF took swift control of Khartoum, pushing the city into conflict over military integration. The recent army takeover has been met with support from locals like Mohamed Ibrahim, hopeful for restored peace, amidst U.N. reports of widespread famine and disease crises affecting millions.

