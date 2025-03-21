Judicial Visit to Conflict Zone Sparks Debate
The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) requests the withdrawal of a directive preventing a Meitei Supreme Court judge from visiting the Kuki-Zo-dominated Churachandpur district. The visit is part of a Supreme Court delegation providing relief amid ongoing ethnic tensions. The Churachandpur Bar Association emphasizes safety concerns but denies ill intent.
The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) has called on the Churachandpur District Bar Association to retract its order prohibiting a Meitei judge of the Supreme Court from entering Kuki-Zo-dominated areas. This comes as a six-member Supreme Court delegation, including Justice N Kotiswar Singh, prepares to visit the violence-stricken northeastern state.
The AMBA maintains that the visit is apolitical, focusing on humanitarian relief. Meanwhile, the Churachandpur District Bar Association claims their restrictions are based on concerns for public safety amidst high tensions, not hostility towards the Meitei community or judges.
The controversy arises as the Supreme Court judges aim to assess conditions in relief camps. Despite AMBA's insistence on the importance of this historic visit, local lawyers urge caution due to ongoing ethnic unrest. The matter highlights the complex dynamics in Manipur, where over 250 have died in clashes since May 2023.
