India and Malaysia Lead ASEAN's Counter-Terrorism Efforts: A New Strategy
At the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus on Counter-Terrorism, India and Malaysia unveiled a work plan for 2024-2027. The forum discussed strategies against terrorism, including a planned table-top exercise in Malaysia and a field training in India, focusing on international collaboration and shared best practices.
The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism concluded in New Delhi, setting the stage for future collaborative efforts against terrorism. India and Malaysia, as co-chairs, outlined their strategic plan for the years 2024-2027.
Key highlights of the meeting included the announcement of a tabletop exercise in Malaysia in 2026 and a field training exercise in India in 2027. Delegations from ASEAN members and ADMM-Plus states participated, sharing valuable on-ground experiences and strategies.
The event marked India's first hosting of the EWG meeting in this cycle, following the handover from previous co-chairs Myanmar and Russia. India's Defence Secretary emphasized the importance of cross-border collaboration to address the dynamic threats posed by terrorism.
