India and Malaysia Lead ASEAN's Counter-Terrorism Efforts: A New Strategy

The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism concluded in New Delhi, setting the stage for future collaborative efforts against terrorism. India and Malaysia, as co-chairs, outlined their strategic plan for the years 2024-2027.

Key highlights of the meeting included the announcement of a tabletop exercise in Malaysia in 2026 and a field training exercise in India in 2027. Delegations from ASEAN members and ADMM-Plus states participated, sharing valuable on-ground experiences and strategies.

The event marked India's first hosting of the EWG meeting in this cycle, following the handover from previous co-chairs Myanmar and Russia. India's Defence Secretary emphasized the importance of cross-border collaboration to address the dynamic threats posed by terrorism.

