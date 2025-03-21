Left Menu

India and Malaysia Lead ASEAN's Counter-Terrorism Efforts: A New Strategy

At the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus on Counter-Terrorism, India and Malaysia unveiled a work plan for 2024-2027. The forum discussed strategies against terrorism, including a planned table-top exercise in Malaysia and a field training in India, focusing on international collaboration and shared best practices.

Updated: 21-03-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism concluded in New Delhi, setting the stage for future collaborative efforts against terrorism. India and Malaysia, as co-chairs, outlined their strategic plan for the years 2024-2027.

Key highlights of the meeting included the announcement of a tabletop exercise in Malaysia in 2026 and a field training exercise in India in 2027. Delegations from ASEAN members and ADMM-Plus states participated, sharing valuable on-ground experiences and strategies.

The event marked India's first hosting of the EWG meeting in this cycle, following the handover from previous co-chairs Myanmar and Russia. India's Defence Secretary emphasized the importance of cross-border collaboration to address the dynamic threats posed by terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

