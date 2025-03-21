Mass Repatriation of Afghan Nationals from Pakistan Amid Terrorism Concerns
More than 874,000 Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Pakistan as the March 31 deadline approaches. The Pakistani government is ensuring fair treatment and has arranged for food and healthcare for returnees. Legal actions are planned after the deadline, amid global calls for gradual repatriation.
- Pakistan
The mass repatriation of Afghan nationals illegally residing in Pakistan has gained momentum, with over 800,000 individuals already sent back by March 20, amid rising terrorism concerns, according to government officials.
Approaching the March 31 deadline, the government has repatriated 874,282 Afghan nationals, pledging that the process proceeds without any mistreatment. Preparations providing food and healthcare to those returning to Afghanistan have been finalized.
As Pakistan gears up to enact strict legal measures post-deadline, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has advocated for a measured approach to the repatriation of Afghan refugees globally.
