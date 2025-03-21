Sudan's Republican Palace: A Symbolic Victory Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan's military announced on Friday that it successfully recaptured the Republican Palace in Khartoum, a crucial stronghold of paramilitary forces, marking a significant battlefield victory amid the ongoing conflict.

Videos emerged on social media, depicting troops within the compound and signaling the announcement on the 21st day of Ramadan. Sudan's information minister, Khaled al-Aiser, confirmed the palace's recapture, highlighting its symbolic importance to the nation.

Despite this victory, the conflict between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues to create a dire humanitarian crisis, displacing millions and resulting in thousands of casualties. The RSF's recent capture of al-Maliha indicates that battles for control persist across Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)