Left Menu

Sudan's Republican Palace: A Symbolic Victory Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan's military claimed to have retaken the Republican Palace in Khartoum from rival paramilitary forces after nearly two years of conflict. This strategic gain signifies ongoing advances for Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan's forces but does not signal an end to hostilities, as tensions persist nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:23 IST
Sudan's Republican Palace: A Symbolic Victory Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudan's military announced on Friday that it successfully recaptured the Republican Palace in Khartoum, a crucial stronghold of paramilitary forces, marking a significant battlefield victory amid the ongoing conflict.

Videos emerged on social media, depicting troops within the compound and signaling the announcement on the 21st day of Ramadan. Sudan's information minister, Khaled al-Aiser, confirmed the palace's recapture, highlighting its symbolic importance to the nation.

Despite this victory, the conflict between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues to create a dire humanitarian crisis, displacing millions and resulting in thousands of casualties. The RSF's recent capture of al-Maliha indicates that battles for control persist across Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025