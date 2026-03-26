Britain Intensifies Crackdown on Russia's Shadow Fleet

Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared on Thursday that he had sanctioned the British military to board and detain Russian ships found in British waters. This move is part of an initiative to dismantle a network of vessels reportedly allowing Moscow to export oil in defiance of Western sanctions.

The announcement follows actions by other European countries, such as France, Belgium, and Sweden, to capture Russia's shadow fleet of tankers, accused of funding its persistent war in Ukraine. Starmer justified the aggressive stance as a necessary response to rising oil prices amid global conflicts, particularly highlighting the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

Downing Street confirmed preparations for boarding Russian vessels that defy surrender or employ advanced surveillance technologies. This could force Russian ships to avoid the Channel, extending their journeys significantly. The British government has enforced sanctions on 544 Russian shadow fleet vessels, which transport most of Russia's crude oil.