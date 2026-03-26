Pentagon Mulls Redirecting Ukraine-Bound Arms to Middle East Amid Iran Conflict

The Pentagon is evaluating the possibility of redirecting weaponry, originally set for Ukraine, to the Middle East as the conflict with Iran escalates, straining crucial U.S. munitions, according to sources. This move illustrates a significant shift in military focus amid rising tensions.

Included in the potential redirection are air defense interceptor missiles acquired under a NATO initiative, wherein allied nations purchase U.S. arms for Kyiv. This realignment comes amid heightened U.S. operations in the Middle East, with top U.S. commander Admiral Brad Cooper confirming significant strategic strikes against Iran.

A Pentagon representative emphasized that U.S. forces and allies will be equipped to prevail in conflicts. Meanwhile, NATO continues to support the PURL program, funding Ukraine's defense. Despite requests, the Pentagon and State Department have yet to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)