Stormy Debate Looms Over Jammu and Kashmir Budget Session

The second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's budget session is set to commence amidst anticipated turbulence on Friday. Opposition parties are preparing to challenge the government regarding its electoral promises and the restoration of statehood.

The initial segment of the session, which began on February 2, stretched over 18 days. During this period, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his ministers presented the budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, alongside the supplementary expenditure statement for 2025-26, including grants for various ministries.

According to officials, the upcoming session will span over March and April, featuring four and five business days, respectively. It's expected to feature significant opposition activity, including private members' bills and resolutions on key issues. The National Conference government is likely to face scrutiny. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather assured that all arrangements are in place to facilitate a productive session, scheduled to conclude on April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)