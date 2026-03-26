OVS Unveils Italian Fashion Flair at Mumbai's Sky City Mall

OVS, Italy's foremost fashion retailer, has broadened its footprint by opening its inaugural Mumbai store at Sky City Mall, Borivali. This significant move follows the celebrated opening of its store in New Delhi, marking a pivotal step in its India expansion strategy.

The newly launched Mumbai store, covering approximately 11,000 square feet, showcases OVS' latest global retail concept. This expansive outlet provides a contemporary and seamless shopping experience with a diverse family-focused range, including womenswear, menswear, and kidswear. It merges everyday essentials with premium collections, embodying the accessible elegance of Italian fashion for Mumbai customers.

The brand's dedication to immersive experiences was evident with a tram-inspired visual installation at Sky City Mall. This installation, preceding the store's opening, was designed to capture the essence of OVS's Italian heritage and city vibe, creating intrigue among shoppers. Enhancing the brand experience is an engaging advertising campaign, syncing with Mumbai's dynamic lifestyle and reinforcing OVS as a staple for effortless style choices.