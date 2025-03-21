Congress Challenges Gujarat Government on SC/ST Panel Meetings

The Congress party has launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led Gujarat government for allegedly ignoring the mandatory provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The act requires the convening of a high-level vigilance and monitoring committee twice a year.

During the assembly's Question Hour, Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda sought dates of the committee's meetings over the past two years. Minister Bhanuben Babariya revealed only one meeting was held on September 26, 2024.

Despite assurances from the government to rectify this lapse, the Congress maintains pressure, highlighting the committee's importance in securing justice for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

